Calls for more disability infrastructure at Donegal’s beaches

Donegal County Council is being urged to explore the idea of installing infrastructure on Donegal’s popular beaches which would aid people with a disability access the water.

The enclosed ramp is specifically designed to allow those using a wheelchair or who have other disabilities to enjoy the sea safely and comfortably.

The Council is being asked to consult with the relevant groups and agencies in the county with a view towards having the amenity at a number of the county’s beaches.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it would be a worthwhile initiative and something that the local authority could take the lead on:

