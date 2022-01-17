Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McBrine stars in historic Ireland win

Ireland secured a historic series win over the West Indies on Sunday night and Donemana’s Andy McBrine wrapped up a super series with a half century and the Player of the Series award.

The visitors won their third One Day International by two wickets at Sabina Park to seal a 2-1 series victory.

McBrine and Harry Tector both recorded half centuries as Ireland reached their target of 213 with 31 balls to spare.

Along with McBrine, follow north west player Craig Young, William Porterfield and William McClintock were also of the Ireland squad.

It’s Ireland’s first-ever One-Day International series victory over a full I-C-C member away from home.

