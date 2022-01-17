Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Measures being considered to house Mica victims

It’s emerged that more homeowners affected by Mica are considering converting their garage as a living space while they await the long awaited redress scheme to be finalised.

Pressure on the rental market is a contributing factor with only one property said to be currently available to rent in Inishowen.

A number of other measures are also being considered in a bid to house those affected while repair works to their homes are being carried out.

Speaking on social media, PRO of the Mica Action Group Michael Doherty says it’s regrettable that homeowners themselves have to come with these kind of plans:

