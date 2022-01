Young Footballer of the Year Oisin Mullin has committed to Mayo for the coming season.

The Kilmaine clubman had been expected to move to AFL side Geelong, with a deal agreed last November.

However, Mullin says that after consideration he has opted to stay in Ireland.

It comes as a boost to Mayo, who are preparing for their Allianz Football League Division One opener against Donegal at the end of the month.