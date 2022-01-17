Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No Tyrone return for Mark Bradley

Mark Bradley has quit the Tyrone squad, bringing to an end a seven-year inter-county career.

The attacker is the latest member of the All-Ireland winning squad to step away from the set-up.

Last week three Tyrone players – attacker Ronan O’Neill and defenders Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy – decided to opt out for the season ahead.

Like Bradley, they had managed little game time last season in the county’s run to a fourth Sam Maguire Cup title.

Bradley was a member of the Tyrone team which won the All-Ireland U21 title in 2015, the same year he made his senior debut.

He will continue to play for his club, Killyclogher.

Tyrone were eliminated from the Dr McKenna Cup at the weekend after losing at home to Armagh, and will have no further competitive games ahead of their NFL Division One opener against Monaghan on January 30.

