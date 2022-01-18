Over 2,650 ‘derelict’ homes in Donegal

It’s been revealed that there are currently over 2,650 derelict dwellings in Donegal.

The latest report from GeoDirectory also shows that 385 new residential address points in the county were added to its database last year.

The report has also found that a further 574 residential buildings were under construction in the county in Q4 2021.

The residential vacancy rate in Donegal was 10% over the same period – this was higher than the national average of 4.4%

The average residential property price in Donegal was €154,567 in the twelve months to October 2021, while Letterkenny was the town with the highest average price at €167,717

A total of 2,651 residential address points were classified as derelict in Donegal in Q4 2021.

The report, published by GeoDirectory and prepared by EY, found that the number of new residential address points added to the GeoDirectory database nationally in 2021 fell by 17.4% compared to the previous year.

In total 18,047 new address points were recorded in Ireland in 2021, with over a quarter located in Dublin (29.6%), a year-on-year decrease of 26% in the capital. At 48.9%, almost half of the total of new addresses were found in the Greater Dublin Area of Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.