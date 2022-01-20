10,571 Covid cases in ROI, 3,879 in NI

10,571 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed today in the Republic, 5,523 identified through PCR tests and 5,048 through positive antigen tests reported on the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 896 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, 90 of them in ICU. Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 41 infected patients, two of them in intensive care.

There were four more Covid 19 related deaths in Donegal in the week up to Tuesday January 18th.

The HPSC says since the start of the pandemic, there have been 235 deaths in the county, a mortality rate of 148 per 100,000 people, slightly higher than the national rate of 128.

Nationally the number of reported deaths is now 6,087.

Meanwhile, there were 3,138 Covid cases reported in Donegal last week, an incidence rate of 1,971 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national average of 1,888.

North of the border, 3,879 new cases were confirmed today, with two further Covid related deaths.