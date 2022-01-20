Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
10,571 Covid cases in ROI, 3,879 in NI

10,571 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed today in the Republic, 5,523 identified through PCR tests and 5,048 through positive antigen tests reported on the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 896 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, 90 of them in ICU. Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 41 infected patients, two of them in intensive care.

There were four more Covid 19 related deaths in Donegal in the week up to Tuesday January 18th.

The HPSC says since the start of the pandemic, there have been 235 deaths in the county, a mortality rate of 148 per 100,000 people, slightly higher than the national rate of 128.

Nationally the number of reported deaths is now 6,087.

Meanwhile, there were 3,138 Covid cases reported in Donegal last week, an incidence rate of 1,971 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national average of 1,888.

North of the border, 3,879 new cases were confirmed today, with two further Covid related deaths.

 

covid19
Audio, News, Top Stories

Covid restrictions to ease in Northern Ireland

20 January 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 20th

20 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,571 Covid cases in ROI, 3,879 in NI

20 January 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Four more Covid related deaths in Donegal

20 January 2022
