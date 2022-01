The death of Ashing Murphy has burrowed it’s way into the marrow of our bones.

That’s according to South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin who was speaking in the Dail last evening during statements on violence against women.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced that a new bill to create criminal offences around stalking will be published by Easter.

Deputy Marian Harking says it is up to the Government to ensure women in Ireland are safe: