The Dail has heard calls for a debate on the publication of the Brandon report.

The report, involves over 100 cases of abuse perpetrated on intellectually disabled adults in Ard Greine and the Sean O’Hare Unit in Stranorlar.

On Monday Attorney General, Paul Gallagher advised against the full publication of the report due to the potential of prejudicing any HR disciplinary actions.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail however, that it’s vital that the report is published: