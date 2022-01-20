Extending pandemic bonus would be “incredibly difficult”

The Public Expenditure Minister says it would be “incredibly difficult where to draw the line” if the pandemic bonus is extended beyond frontline healthcare workers.

There’s been criticism that the likes of pharmacists, GP’s, retail workers and others who worked during the pandemic won’t be receiving the 1000 euro bonus which will be paid to key health care staff.

Michael McGrath says the cost of the scheme would “spiral” if the likes of GPs, pharmacists and retail workers were eligible for the 1 thousand euro payment.