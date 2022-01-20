Fallout from Brandon Report raised in special Dail debate

The Brandon Report has been discussed in the Dail during Topical Issues, with the recent publication of inspection reports by HIQA one of the issues raised.

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte said while the HSE had published the executive summary of the Brandon Report in December, it did so on the last day the Dail sat before Christmas, thereby precluding any discussion in the chamber.

She said time will be set aside for a debate shortly.

On the recent HIQA reports, Minister Rabbitte said it’s clear there are still deficiencies to be addressed

Meanwhile, before the discussion began, the chair of the debate Deputy Bernard Durkan warned Deputy Pringle he could not name names in his submission………………