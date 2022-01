Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCan feels they left the Conor Gurk Cup behind them as they surrendered a seven point lead letting Down snatch the win with the last point of the final played in Belfast.

Davin Flynn scored 2-4 and picked up the Man of the Match award in the one point defeat (1-22 v 2-19).

Donegal boss McCann was disappointed they didn’t take the cup back down the road but knows it has been a good workout ahead of their National Hurling League Division 2b campaign: