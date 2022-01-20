Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Harps latest recruit is Yoyo Mahdy

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Finn Harps have announced the signing of striker Yoyo Mahdy from Shelbourne.

The highly rated 24 year old played a pivotal role in Shelbourne’s 2021 First Division winning campaign after beginning his League of Ireland career with UCD.

Mahdy told FinnHarps.ie: “I’m really excited to be joining the club. Ollie got in touch and we’d a good chat about his ambitions for the club and his plans for me and where I fit in. A big reason I wanted to come to Harps is they’re an established Premier Division club at this stage, with some great players, a passionate fanbase and it’s really exciting to be a part of it.”

Ollie Horgan told club media: “I’m delighted that Yoyo has joined the club. He’s eager to get going and prove himself back in the Premier. It’s a testament to the support of the 500club that we’re able to bring the likes of Yoyo in who will hopefully be a big player for us in the season ahead. Fans getting behind us is absolutely vital to our success in what will be a savage division.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid19
Audio, News, Top Stories

Covid restrictions to ease in Northern Ireland

20 January 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 20th

20 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,571 Covid cases in ROI, 3,879 in NI

20 January 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Four more Covid related deaths in Donegal

20 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid19
Audio, News, Top Stories

Covid restrictions to ease in Northern Ireland

20 January 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 20th

20 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,571 Covid cases in ROI, 3,879 in NI

20 January 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Four more Covid related deaths in Donegal

20 January 2022
thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government criticised over delay in new Mica Redress legislation

20 January 2022
ebrington hotel
News, Top Stories

First sod turned on Ebrington Hotel site in Derry

20 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube