Investigation continuing into hit-and-run in Strabane

An investigation is continuing into a hit-and-run in Strabane.

The incident happened yesterday.

It was reported that a white Audi A4 was parked at the Derry Road area of the town between 10:45am and 2:10pm.

The vehicle then drove to a carpark at the Railway Street area and was parked there between 2:15pm and 3:15pm.

When the driver returned to the vehicle, it was reported that damage had been caused to the rear bumper of the vehicle. It is unclear as to the location, in which the damage occurred.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information or may have dash cam footage to contact them on 101.

