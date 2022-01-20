Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Junior Football Returns – Previews with Nigel Ferry & Diarmuid O’Brien

After an extra few weeks break due to Covid, Junior football returns in the county this weekend.

Fours games in the Ulster Cup take centre stage while there are several big ties in the Donegal and Inishowen Leagues over Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking on this week’s Score programme, Nigel Ferry of the Donegal League says the league took the right decision to defer for a couple of weeks:

Secretary of the Inishowen League Diarmuid O’Brien is confident the league will continue as normal to the conclusion of the season:

