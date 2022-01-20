Keith Cowan returns to LOI with Drogheda

Keith Cowan is returning to the League of Ireland with Drogheda United.

After ten years and over 240 appearances for Finn Harps, in 2019 Cowan moved to the Irish League playing for Glentoran where he won an Irish Cup and played in the Europa League qualifiers before a season at Dungannon Swifts followed.

Since June last year he played 19 games in all competitions for Swifts, the last of those in a 2-1 win away to Warrenpoint on January 11.

Drogheda Manager Kevin Doherty told the club website:

“He came into my thoughts a few weeks ago. I did the homework on what he was doing. When he left Harps, he obviously went to Glentoran and was excellent there. He’s been at Dungannon since and he plays 90 minutes every week. It’s his experience, he’s a leader.

“He’s someone who has impressed me so much, obviously we had our battles with him over the years and he was always excellent,”

“He’s a massive signing. He brings in that experience. I’ve watched nearly all of his games this season since he went to Dungannon. He played last week against Warrenpoint, I watched that game aswell, so I’m delighted. He not only makes us physically stronger but also just in that position.

“From midfield forward, we’ve had a lot of options so I needed to go for a defensive unit, and the likes of Keith and Sparky aswell will answer that naturally,” Doherty said.