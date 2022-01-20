Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LYIT to face UCD in Sigerson Cup Rd3

The LYIT have been handed a home draw in Round 3 of the Sigerson Cup.

After Tuesday’s defeat to University of Limerick, the Letterkenny college will go up against UCD next week in the final stage of the qualifiers.

Maxi Cuirran’s side are mainly all from Donegal with senior panelists Jason McGee, Caolan Ward, Peadar Mogan, Conor O’Donnell, Rory O’Donegal and Ryan McFadden involved.

The only Donegal player on the UCD side is Naomh Conaill’s Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí.

The winner will go to the quarter finals.

The other three games in Round 3 will see University Ulster against CIT, IT Carlow will play Queens and St Mary’s face Maynooth.

