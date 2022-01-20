Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McConalogue pledges more money for small piers

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue is promising more money for small piers and other council run marine infrastructure in 2022.

He was questioned in the Dail about what would be done in light of the report of the Seafood Task Force, which stressed the importance of public marine infrastructure in realising the potential of the marine resource.

Minister McConalogue agreed such infrastructure builds capacity and supports coastal communities, and promised an early funding announcement………..

