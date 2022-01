Work on a new pathway leading to the Great Fanad Arch is nearing completion ahead of the summer period.

The project is being carried out by Donegal County Council and the pathway follows an alternative route to reach the shoreline at the Arch.

Once finished, it’s anticipated that the new walkway will have huge benefits for the Fanad peninsula and wider community.

Local Cllr Liam Blaney says it’ll not only be safer but more accessible than ever: