Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

NPHET expected to recommend easing of restrictions

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today to discuss easing restrictions over the next few weeks.

Health officials will make recommendations to Government ahead of a Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told a meeting of his Parliamentary Party last night the country is now well beyond the peak of the Omicron wave and things weren’t as bad as had been feared.

He said he plans to make an announcement tomorrow on restrictions for the short and medium term.

While politicians are not under any illusions the pandemic is over, they are beginning to think the worst may be behind – at least until a new variant emerges.

With that in mind they expect a quick unwinding of restrictions over the next few weeks, with hopes almost all measures will be gone before the bumper four day St Patrick’s weekend.

However, NPHET has still to have its say.

Health officials will meet to set out what measures they believe can be eased, and the pace at which it should be done.

It’s expected they will give a cautious go ahead to re-opening, with full details of the plan to be sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tonight.

SD

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

thomas pringle housing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears calls for debate on Brandon report publication

20 January 2022
ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Slovakian man charged with Ashling Murphy murder

20 January 2022
covidsign101
News, Top Stories

NPHET expected to recommend easing of restrictions

20 January 2022
killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Work stoppage continues to affect operations at Killybegs

20 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

thomas pringle housing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears calls for debate on Brandon report publication

20 January 2022
ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Slovakian man charged with Ashling Murphy murder

20 January 2022
covidsign101
News, Top Stories

NPHET expected to recommend easing of restrictions

20 January 2022
killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Work stoppage continues to affect operations at Killybegs

20 January 2022
Helen McEntee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Justice Minister to create new bill around stalking

19 January 2022
killybegs
News, Top Stories

Fórsa SFPA authority members at Killybegs engage in work stoppage

19 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube