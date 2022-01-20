NPHET expected to recommend easing of restrictions

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today to discuss easing restrictions over the next few weeks.

Health officials will make recommendations to Government ahead of a Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told a meeting of his Parliamentary Party last night the country is now well beyond the peak of the Omicron wave and things weren’t as bad as had been feared.

He said he plans to make an announcement tomorrow on restrictions for the short and medium term.

While politicians are not under any illusions the pandemic is over, they are beginning to think the worst may be behind – at least until a new variant emerges.

With that in mind they expect a quick unwinding of restrictions over the next few weeks, with hopes almost all measures will be gone before the bumper four day St Patrick’s weekend.

However, NPHET has still to have its say.

Health officials will meet to set out what measures they believe can be eased, and the pace at which it should be done.

It’s expected they will give a cautious go ahead to re-opening, with full details of the plan to be sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tonight.

SD