People further encouraged to take part in new strategy

People are being further encouraged to take part in the first ever Outdoor Recreation Strategy for Donegal.

The Strategy launched this week aims to gather the public views by a series of online consultation workshops.

It’ll examine how outdoor recreation can be sustainably developed and managed over the next 5 years, while preserving the county’s unique land and waterscape.

Director of services at Donegal County Council gave Errigal in west Donegal as an example of what this strategy aims to achieve:

