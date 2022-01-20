Pettigo Road closed after lorry leaves the road

Part of the Pettigo Road is closed outside Laghey is closed for a period this afternoon to allow for the recovery of a lorry which went off the road.
Gardai expect the road to reopen again before 3.30.
Diversions are in place.
Part of the Pettigo Road is closed outside Laghey is closed for a period this afternoon to allow for the recovery of a lorry which went off the road.
Gardai expect the road to reopen again before 3.30.
Diversions are in place.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland