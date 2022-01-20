Serious concern over upcoming vacancy at LUH Breast Clinic

Saolta is under pressure to find an urgent solution to fill an upcoming vacancy in at the Breast Clinic at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Serious concern has been raised that when the current consultant radiologist retires in the coming weeks, some of the services at the clinic could be moved to Galway.

It’s understood that a temporary consultant radiologist will be assigned to the role for a four week period.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the possibility of Donegal women having to travel to Galway for treatment is totally unacceptable: