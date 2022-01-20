Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Slovakian man charged with Ashling Murphy murder

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A 31 year old Slovakian man has been charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Jozef Puska of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co. Offaly appeared before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court last night.

Kacey O’Riordan reports from Tullamore:

Shortly after 8pm last night, Jozef Puska was brought before Judge Catherine Staines.

He’s charged with murdering 23 year old offaly school teacher Ashling Murphy.

The Slovakian native appeared in court in a matching grey tracksuit and was provided with an interpreter.

The court heard when charged at Tullamore Garda Station earlier in the evening and asked if he wanted to make a reply, he said no.

His solicitor applied for free legal aid and the court was told he receives 200 euro disability allowance per week.

He also applied for a interpreter going forward for all hearings and consultations.

Judge Staines granted both requests before remanding the accused in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court on January 26th

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

thomas pringle housing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears calls for debate on Brandon report publication

20 January 2022
ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Slovakian man charged with Ashling Murphy murder

20 January 2022
covidsign101
News, Top Stories

NPHET expected to recommend easing of restrictions

20 January 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ashing Murphy murder ‘burrowed it’s way into the marrow of our bones’

20 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

thomas pringle housing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears calls for debate on Brandon report publication

20 January 2022
ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Slovakian man charged with Ashling Murphy murder

20 January 2022
covidsign101
News, Top Stories

NPHET expected to recommend easing of restrictions

20 January 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ashing Murphy murder ‘burrowed it’s way into the marrow of our bones’

20 January 2022
killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Work stoppage continues to affect operations at Killybegs

20 January 2022
Helen McEntee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Justice Minister to create new bill around stalking

19 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube