Slovakian man charged with Ashling Murphy murder

A 31 year old Slovakian man has been charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Jozef Puska of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co. Offaly appeared before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court last night.

Kacey O’Riordan reports from Tullamore:

Shortly after 8pm last night, Jozef Puska was brought before Judge Catherine Staines.

He’s charged with murdering 23 year old offaly school teacher Ashling Murphy.

The Slovakian native appeared in court in a matching grey tracksuit and was provided with an interpreter.

The court heard when charged at Tullamore Garda Station earlier in the evening and asked if he wanted to make a reply, he said no.

His solicitor applied for free legal aid and the court was told he receives 200 euro disability allowance per week.

He also applied for a interpreter going forward for all hearings and consultations.

Judge Staines granted both requests before remanding the accused in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court on January 26th