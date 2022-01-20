Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: Keith Cowan on Coláiste Ailigh’s All Ireland Basketball success

There’s celebrations around Coláiste Ailigh this week after the Letterkenny side won the U19B Girls All-Ireland Schools Basketball title.

On Tuesday they defeated Laurel Hill 48-27 in the final at the National Basketball Arena to add another title to the All Ireland they won three years ago at U16 level.

The MVP went to Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin, who scored 33 points.

Former Finn Harps centre half Keith Cowan is a PE teacher at Coláiste Ailigh and is coach with the team. He’s being speaking with Oisin Kelly.

