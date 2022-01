Ireland’s last group match at the ICC U19 World Cup is on Friday against South Africa.

The game in Trinidad is a winner-takes-all tie where the victorious side will advance to the Super 8 stage, and the defeated side will go into the Plate draw.

St Johnston man Scott MacBeth was Ireland’s top scorer in the defeat on Wednesday to India and will be looking to help his side bounce back.

Scott says he is enjoying his cricket at the World Cup. Watch video below: