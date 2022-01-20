Work stoppage continues to affect operations at Killybegs

A 24 hour work stoppage by Fórsa members at the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority continues to affect operations at Killybegs harbour this morning.

Union members commenced a 24 hour work stoppage at midnight in response to what Fórsa says is a decision by SFPA management to implement and impose 47 recommendations from an independent review of SFPA without the input of the staff representatives. The matters were subsequently referred to the Labour Court.

A 48-hour work stoppage is planned from midnight next Tuesday.

Ian McDonnell is Assistant General Secretary for Fórsa Trade Union: