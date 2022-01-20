Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Work stoppage continues to affect operations at Killybegs

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A 24 hour work stoppage by Fórsa members at the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority continues to affect operations at Killybegs harbour this morning.

Union members commenced a 24 hour work stoppage at midnight in response to what Fórsa says is a decision by SFPA management to implement and impose 47 recommendations from an independent review of SFPA without the input of the staff representatives. The matters were subsequently referred to the Labour Court.

A 48-hour work stoppage is planned from midnight next Tuesday.

Ian McDonnell is Assistant General Secretary for Fórsa Trade Union:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

thomas pringle housing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears calls for debate on Brandon report publication

20 January 2022
ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Slovakian man charged with Ashling Murphy murder

20 January 2022
covidsign101
News, Top Stories

NPHET expected to recommend easing of restrictions

20 January 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ashing Murphy murder ‘burrowed it’s way into the marrow of our bones’

20 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

thomas pringle housing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears calls for debate on Brandon report publication

20 January 2022
ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Slovakian man charged with Ashling Murphy murder

20 January 2022
covidsign101
News, Top Stories

NPHET expected to recommend easing of restrictions

20 January 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ashing Murphy murder ‘burrowed it’s way into the marrow of our bones’

20 January 2022
killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Work stoppage continues to affect operations at Killybegs

20 January 2022
Helen McEntee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Justice Minister to create new bill around stalking

19 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube