Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH, nationally today

The number of Covid patients at Letterkenny University Hospital has fallen as of the latest figures.

As of 8pm yesterday Evening, there were 39 admitted patients with the virus at LUH, a drop of 5 compared to the previous day.

Nationally the number of people being treated for Covid 19 in Irish hospitals has fallen for the fifth day in a row.

Today 836 patients are in hospitals with the virus, a drop of 56 on yesterday.

It represents a significant reduction of 21 percent on the recent peak of 1,063 Covid hospitalisations on January 10th.

Meanwhile 88 patients are currently being treated nationally in ICUs for the disease.

