Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We hear of concerns over the long term future of Lifford/Clonleagh Resource Centre if core funding is not secured, there’s further calls for safety measures on the Drumkeen to Old Town Letterkenny road and Aontu leader Peader Tobin joins Greg to discuss the high number of refugees and IPAS applicants being located in Donegal:

In this hour there is ‘Community Garda Information, we are live from Sweden to preview the Eurovision and Deputy Pearse Doherty discusses new laws on gambling:

Donegal Election Officer Paul McGill discusses all things local election, Cllr Frank McBrearty discusses a defective concrete meeting and we are back answering your gardening questions with Paul:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 May 2024
Sinn Fein
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein running record number of candidates in Donegal local elections

7 May 2024
Gambling
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fundraising for local groups is not the same as targeted gambling advertisements – Deputy Pearse Doherty

7 May 2024
download
News, Top Stories

Ballybofey taxi driver left out of pocket

7 May 2024
