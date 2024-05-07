Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We hear of concerns over the long term future of Lifford/Clonleagh Resource Centre if core funding is not secured, there’s further calls for safety measures on the Drumkeen to Old Town Letterkenny road and Aontu leader Peader Tobin joins Greg to discuss the high number of refugees and IPAS applicants being located in Donegal:

In this hour there is ‘Community Garda Information, we are live from Sweden to preview the Eurovision and Deputy Pearse Doherty discusses new laws on gambling:

Donegal Election Officer Paul McGill discusses all things local election, Cllr Frank McBrearty discusses a defective concrete meeting and we are back answering your gardening questions with Paul: