Green Proposal backed by Donegal GAA set for National Congress

The Green proposal which is being supported by Donegal following their County Committee meeting on Thursday night is the only proposal going to Congress.

The Central Council at their meeting in Croke Park this morning, have decided to withdraw the Red motion which was proposed, last September didn’t reach the percentage required.

The Green motion had the majority of counties support when presented today and is now the only motion being presented to National Congress, which takes place in February.

Donegal chairman Mick Mc Grath welcomed the decision and said its inclusive for all counties being new, fair, and progressive to our overall National games restructuring.