Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Green Proposal backed by Donegal GAA set for National Congress

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Green proposal which is being supported by Donegal following their County Committee meeting on Thursday night is the only proposal going to Congress.

The Central Council at their meeting in Croke Park this morning, have decided to withdraw the Red motion which was proposed, last September didn’t reach the percentage required.

The Green motion had the majority of counties support when presented today and is now the only motion being presented to National Congress, which takes place in February.

Donegal chairman Mick Mc Grath welcomed the decision and said its inclusive for all counties being new, fair, and progressive to our overall National games restructuring.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,600 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

22 January 2022
irish rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Interest and enthusiasm” shown by public as rail review consultation ends

22 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Three men hospitalised following multi-car crash in Letterkenny

22 January 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH, nationally today

22 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,600 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

22 January 2022
irish rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Interest and enthusiasm” shown by public as rail review consultation ends

22 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Three men hospitalised following multi-car crash in Letterkenny

22 January 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH, nationally today

22 January 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

Easing of restrictions marks a “day of hope” – Varadkar

22 January 2022
national maternity hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle: National Maternity Hospital site must be state-owned

22 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube