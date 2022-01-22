Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

“Interest and enthusiasm” shown by public as rail review consultation ends

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

People across the Island have expressed ‘interest and enthusiasm’ in a public consultation about an All Island Rail Review.

That’s according to the North’s Infrastructure Minister, who says about 3,500 responses have been gathered from both sides of the border, as the public consultation period on the review ended yesterday.

The review will now examine the current railway system, opportunities for more connections, links to ports and airports as well as potentially using trains for freight.

One of the proposals to be considered under the review would be the restoration of a rail network within County Donegal, linking Donegal to the rest of Ireland’s rail network.

Nichola Mallon, the North’s Minister for Infrastructure says the joint venture between her team and the Department of Transport in Dublin should be complete in 12 months, and will allow both Governments to make informed decisions regarding new rail infrastructure projects North and South…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,600 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

22 January 2022
irish rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Interest and enthusiasm” shown by public as rail review consultation ends

22 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Three men hospitalised following multi-car crash in Letterkenny

22 January 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH, nationally today

22 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,600 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

22 January 2022
irish rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Interest and enthusiasm” shown by public as rail review consultation ends

22 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Three men hospitalised following multi-car crash in Letterkenny

22 January 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH, nationally today

22 January 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

Easing of restrictions marks a “day of hope” – Varadkar

22 January 2022
national maternity hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle: National Maternity Hospital site must be state-owned

22 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube