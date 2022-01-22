“Interest and enthusiasm” shown by public as rail review consultation ends

People across the Island have expressed ‘interest and enthusiasm’ in a public consultation about an All Island Rail Review.

That’s according to the North’s Infrastructure Minister, who says about 3,500 responses have been gathered from both sides of the border, as the public consultation period on the review ended yesterday.

The review will now examine the current railway system, opportunities for more connections, links to ports and airports as well as potentially using trains for freight.

One of the proposals to be considered under the review would be the restoration of a rail network within County Donegal, linking Donegal to the rest of Ireland’s rail network.

Nichola Mallon, the North’s Minister for Infrastructure says the joint venture between her team and the Department of Transport in Dublin should be complete in 12 months, and will allow both Governments to make informed decisions regarding new rail infrastructure projects North and South…