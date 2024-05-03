Donegal Fire Service responded to 181 incidents in Q1 2024

The Donegal Fire Service in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to a total of 181 incidents during the first quarter of 2024.

76 of the call outs were for fires and 105 were classified as special incidents such as crashes, flooding incidents and false alarms.

The Donegal Fire Service was mobilised a total of 214 times in Q1 of this year.

In an update provided by Donegal County Council’s Director of Emergency Services, Garry Martin on the recruitment of additional retained fire fighters, he said the recruitment process has now reached assessment stage with interviews set to commence next week.