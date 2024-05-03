Green light for construction of Scoil Iosagain’s new building

Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana has gotten the go ahead to see a new school building procced to construction.

The news comes as a letter of intent has been issued to the school’s board of management by the Department of Education.

The new build will cater to approximately 750 pupils with 25 classrooms and 8 classrooms dedicated to special education.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie Monologue worked closely with Minister Norma Foley to see the green light for works to go ahead.

He says he expects the work to be complete in two years time given the scale of the project: