Public asked to consider all care options over bank holiday weekend

The North West is being reminded of all of the health care options available to them this bank holiday weekend.

The HSE says plans are in place across hospitals and community services in the region to ensure patients can access care in the right setting.

There will be additional GP and out-of-hours services open across the North West this weekend.

Pharmacies are also available to support those in need of advice.

This information comes as an influx is expected in the emergency department in the next few days.

The HSE says will it continue to see patients moved as quickly as possible if they require hospital care.

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer of the HSE West and North West urged the public to consider all care options, including injury units over the weekend.

Details of injury unit locations and what they can and cannot treat are available here hse.ie/injuryunits

If you urgently need to see a GP outside of their clinic hours, GP Out of Hours information is available on the HSE website here https://www2.hse.ie/services/find-a-gp-out-of-hours/.