Police in Derry are appealing for information relating to a man missing from the city since Saturday.

33 year old Paul Blakely was last seen in the Strathfoyle area at 10am on Saturday morning.

He is described as 5 foot 6 inches in height, of a medium build with short brown hair and a short brown beard.

Anyone who may have any information regarding Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact the non emergency number 101.