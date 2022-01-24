Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Coastal communities to benefit from €35m fund

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Funding of up to one million euro is being offered for coastal upgrade projects over the next two years.

Local authorities in coastal areas are being encouraged to apply for government funding to improve pier and harbour infrastructure.

The scheme will cover up to 85 percent of a project’s cost.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine says the 35 million fund was set up in response to Brexit and its economic impact on fishing communities.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, says it’s a significant investment in coastal areas:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

classroom
News, Top Stories

€1.5m for Donegal Schools under Summer Works Programme

24 January 2022
killylastin2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to reassess junction following weekend crash

24 January 2022
inver pier
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coastal communities to benefit from €35m fund

24 January 2022
Leaving Cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

SF motion to call for hybrid Leaving Cert

24 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

classroom
News, Top Stories

€1.5m for Donegal Schools under Summer Works Programme

24 January 2022
killylastin2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to reassess junction following weekend crash

24 January 2022
inver pier
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coastal communities to benefit from €35m fund

24 January 2022
Leaving Cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

SF motion to call for hybrid Leaving Cert

24 January 2022
covidsign105
Audio, News, Top Stories

Workers return to offices on phased basis today

24 January 2022
GardaOfficer_08022012
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating alleged sexual assaults in Sligo

24 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube