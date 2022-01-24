Council urged to reassess junction following weekend crash

Donegal County Council is being urged to reassess a junction in the Letterkenny area, after a multi-car crash at the weekend.

Three cars collided at the Killyclug-Killylastin junction on Friday evening, with Gardaí saying three young men required hospital treatment following the crash.

Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Jimmy Kavanagh has raised safety concerns at the junction several times with Donegal County Council in recent years.

He says it’s an issue that must be looked at again: