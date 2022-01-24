Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

‘Crisis looming’ over staffing in private nursing homes

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The Manager of a Donegal nursing home believes we’re heading towards a crisis in terms of staffing in private healthcare settings.

It has led to calls on the Governement to improve the rates to the private sector to even out the playing field and pave the way for better pay.

Ann Gallagher, Manager of Hillcrest Nursing Home in Letterkenny believes that while the pay may be better in HSE positions, working conditions may not.

Ms. Gallagher feels that at the moment, private facilities are effectively training staff to a high level for export:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2022
elderly
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Crisis looming’ over staffing in private nursing homes

24 January 2022
buncrana google
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Buncrana plan mustn’t be delayed any further – Donaghey

24 January 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

31 Covid patients at LUH, one in ICU

24 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2022
elderly
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Crisis looming’ over staffing in private nursing homes

24 January 2022
buncrana google
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Buncrana plan mustn’t be delayed any further – Donaghey

24 January 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

31 Covid patients at LUH, one in ICU

24 January 2022
killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

More disruption expected at Killybegs harbour

24 January 2022
LUHED
News, Top Stories

LUH second most overcrowded in Ireland

24 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube