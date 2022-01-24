€1.5m for Donegal Schools under Summer Works Programme

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€1.5m has been allocated to Donegal under the Schools Summer Works Programme for 2022.

22 projects in the county have been approved under the scheme and include 19 primary schools and three post primary schools.

Themes of works approved include improving ventilation and improving the outdoor facilities of schools.

It is envisaged that the remaining categories of projects from the current Multi-Annual Summer Works Scheme will be dealt with as part of the Summer Works Programme next year and relevant schools will be notified in Q4 2022 in relation to this.

It is also envisaged that a new Multi-Annual Summer Works Scheme will be opened for new applications in Q2 2022.

This will have a strong climate action aspect to it. Further details will be announced later in Q1 2022.

Here’s the full list for Donegal:

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

