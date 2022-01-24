€5.5m approved for walking and cycling infrastructure in Donegal

A funding package of over €5.5m has been announced for walking and cycling infrastructure in Donegal.

€5.596m for the county has been sanctioned by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and the National Transport Authority for works on the Letterkenny Cathedral One Way project, the New Footpath Project in Muff, Bocan/ Culdaff and Carndonagh and the Safe to Schools Programme.

In welcoming the announcement, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says the works will help to rejuvenate towns and villages and make them safer places to live in and work in.