Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

€5.5m approved for walking and cycling infrastructure in Donegal

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A funding package of over €5.5m has been announced for walking and cycling infrastructure in Donegal.

€5.596m for the county has been sanctioned by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and the National Transport Authority for works on the Letterkenny Cathedral One Way project, the New Footpath Project in Muff, Bocan/ Culdaff and Carndonagh and the Safe to Schools Programme.

In welcoming the announcement, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says the works will help to rejuvenate towns and villages and make them safer places to live in and work in.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

walk
News

€5.5m approved for walking and cycling infrastructure in Donegal

24 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2022
elderly
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Crisis looming’ over staffing in private nursing homes

24 January 2022
buncrana google
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Buncrana plan mustn’t be delayed any further – Donaghey

24 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

walk
News

€5.5m approved for walking and cycling infrastructure in Donegal

24 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2022
elderly
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Crisis looming’ over staffing in private nursing homes

24 January 2022
buncrana google
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Buncrana plan mustn’t be delayed any further – Donaghey

24 January 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

31 Covid patients at LUH, one in ICU

24 January 2022
killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

More disruption expected at Killybegs harbour

24 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube