Gardai are investigating allegations of a number of sexual assaults on teenage girls near Sligo town over the weekend.

The Independent reports that a house and part of a GAA grounds at Ballydoogan have been sealed off as potential crime scenes.

Two teenagers alleged they were assaulted between 8 and 10 pm on Saturday night.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and in particular want to speak to any taxi drivers who may have taken a fare from Sligo to Manorhamilton in Co. Leitrim