Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gardai warn homeowners to be vigilant when leaving home vacant

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Robbery, 92, Inch

‘Be vigilant and be on the lookout for elderly and more vulnerable neighbours’ is the message from Gardai in Donegal.

They’re warning that it only takes just a few minutes for a burglar to strike.

Homeowners are advised to before leaving the house, ensure all doors and windows are secured, use light timer switches, store keys safely away from windows and letterboxes and set a house alarm.

Gardai are asking people to consider getting an alarm if they don’t have one and to use the alarm even when at home.

People are advised also against storing large amounts of cash in properties and to keep valuable jewellery in a safe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn homeowners to be vigilant when leaving home vacant

24 January 2022
walk
News

€5.5m approved for walking and cycling infrastructure in Donegal

24 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2022
elderly
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Crisis looming’ over staffing in private nursing homes

24 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn homeowners to be vigilant when leaving home vacant

24 January 2022
walk
News

€5.5m approved for walking and cycling infrastructure in Donegal

24 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2022
elderly
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Crisis looming’ over staffing in private nursing homes

24 January 2022
buncrana google
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Buncrana plan mustn’t be delayed any further – Donaghey

24 January 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

31 Covid patients at LUH, one in ICU

24 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube