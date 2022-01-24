Gardai warn homeowners to be vigilant when leaving home vacant

‘Be vigilant and be on the lookout for elderly and more vulnerable neighbours’ is the message from Gardai in Donegal.

They’re warning that it only takes just a few minutes for a burglar to strike.

Homeowners are advised to before leaving the house, ensure all doors and windows are secured, use light timer switches, store keys safely away from windows and letterboxes and set a house alarm.

Gardai are asking people to consider getting an alarm if they don’t have one and to use the alarm even when at home.

People are advised also against storing large amounts of cash in properties and to keep valuable jewellery in a safe.