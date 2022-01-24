More disruption expected at Killybegs harbour

More disruption is expected to operations at Killybegs harbour this week.

Fórsa members at the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority are due to participate in a 48-hour work stoppage from midnight Tuesday until midnight Thursday.

It follows a 24 hour work stoppage last week.

The action is in response to what Fórsa says is a decision by SFPA management to implement and impose 47 recommendations from an independent review of SFPA without the input of the staff representatives.

Ian McDonnell Forsa Assistant General Secretary has been outlining what they believe needs to happen……