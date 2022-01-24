Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
More disruption expected at Killybegs harbour

More disruption is expected to operations at Killybegs harbour this week.

Fórsa members at the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority are due to participate in a 48-hour work stoppage from midnight Tuesday until midnight Thursday.

It follows a 24 hour work stoppage last week.

The action is in response to what Fórsa says is a decision by SFPA management to implement and impose 47 recommendations from an independent review of SFPA without the input of the staff representatives.

Ian McDonnell Forsa Assistant General Secretary has been outlining what they believe needs to happen……

Top Stories

walk
News

€5.5m approved for walking and cycling infrastructure in Donegal

24 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2022
elderly
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Crisis looming’ over staffing in private nursing homes

24 January 2022
buncrana google
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Buncrana plan mustn’t be delayed any further – Donaghey

24 January 2022
Advertisement

