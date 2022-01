An Inishowen councillor says the delay in starting work on a new Town Plan for Buncrana is affecting the prospect of addressing the town’s housing shortage, not to mention the crisis caused by Mica.

Work on a new plan should have started two years ago, but was delayed because of Covid.

Now, Cllr Rena Donaghey says work is yet to start on the plan at a time when it’s become imperative that the provisions be changed so that lands on the outskirts of Buncrana can be rezoned…………..