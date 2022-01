Sinn Fein is putting forward a Dail motion this week on recommending a hybrid model for the Leaving Cert.

It wants to see a mix of written exams and accredited grades this year, ahead of further talks with the Education Minister.

It comes after similar calls from other stakeholders who met Norma Foley last week, including the Irish Second Level Students Union.

Sinn Fein’s Education spokesperson, Donnchadh O’Laoghaire says students need a choice: