Sligo Rovers have completed the signing of striker Aidan Keena from Falkirk.

The 22-year-old moves from the Scottish side on a free transfer and becomes the fourth new signing.

Keena bagged five goals in half a season at Falkirk.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international also had spells at St Pats Hearts, Queen’s Park, Dunfermline Athletic and Hartlepool.