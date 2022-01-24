Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Workers return to offices on phased basis today

Workers can return to offices on a phased basis starting today, while pubs, restaurants and nightclubs are already open at their usual times.

Social distancing has been scrapped and there are no restrictions on live events or gatherings in the home.

In person prison visits are also set to resume this week.

Trade unions and opposition parties are calling for staff to be given the option to work remotely into the future.

Mary Connaughton, Director of CIPD, the professional body for HR and development, says employers should consult with staff before planning a return to the office:

