Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Appeal over early morning assault

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to an assault in the Bank Place area of Derry in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 1.10am, police received and responded to a report of a male being assaulted in the area.

Officers attended the scene, and discovered a man lying on the ground.

He was subsequently taken to hospital by NIAS crews for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition at this time.

It is believed that the assault took place at approximately 12.50am.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident, and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Enquiries are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and may have any information which could assist, to call 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Appeal over early morning assault

25 January 2022
LUHED
Audio, News, Top Stories

Reassurances on continuity of Breast Service at LUH

25 January 2022
peace-bridge
Audio, News, Top Stories

Discussions on removing Parachute Regiment flags in Derry

25 January 2022
udaras large
News, Top Stories

Support scheme launched to assist tourism recovery in Gaeltacht

25 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Appeal over early morning assault

25 January 2022
LUHED
Audio, News, Top Stories

Reassurances on continuity of Breast Service at LUH

25 January 2022
peace-bridge
Audio, News, Top Stories

Discussions on removing Parachute Regiment flags in Derry

25 January 2022
udaras large
News, Top Stories

Support scheme launched to assist tourism recovery in Gaeltacht

25 January 2022
Carndonagh receives 50k in funding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Update sought on roll out of Tús Núa in Carndonagh

25 January 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern as cross-border workers could face ‘double tax’

25 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube