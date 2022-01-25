Appeal over early morning assault

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to an assault in the Bank Place area of Derry in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 1.10am, police received and responded to a report of a male being assaulted in the area.

Officers attended the scene, and discovered a man lying on the ground.

He was subsequently taken to hospital by NIAS crews for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition at this time.

It is believed that the assault took place at approximately 12.50am.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident, and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Enquiries are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and may have any information which could assist, to call 101.