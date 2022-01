A car dealership in Letterkenny has been targeted during a weekend break in.

The incident happened at Mountaintop on Saturday morning last between 3am and 4am.

The yard at the premises was entered and damage was caused to a number of vehicles within.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have been travelling in the area of Mountaintop between those times and who had a dashcam, to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with informtation is being urged to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.