Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Concern as cross-border workers could face ‘double tax’

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Cross Border Workers Coalition has warned that cross-border workers face the possibility of a ‘double tax’ or losing the ability to work-from-home at all as a result of the relaxation of Covid-19 rules in the Republic.

The Irish Government temporarily waived the double tax requirement in March 2020, with support only being offered when home-working guidance is in place.

The Coalition fears employees could effectively lose all remote working flexibility.

Coalition Co-Chair Paul Quinn has urged Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to act now and introduce permanent, pragmatic reform to outdated tax legislation and grant cross-border workers much-needed home-working flexibility:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

udaras large
News, Top Stories

Support scheme launched to assist tourism recovery in Gaeltacht

25 January 2022
Carndonagh receives 50k in funding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Update sought on roll out of Tús Núa in Carndonagh

25 January 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern as cross-border workers could face ‘double tax’

25 January 2022
Leaving Cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister under increasing pressure over Leaving Cert format

25 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

udaras large
News, Top Stories

Support scheme launched to assist tourism recovery in Gaeltacht

25 January 2022
Carndonagh receives 50k in funding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Update sought on roll out of Tús Núa in Carndonagh

25 January 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern as cross-border workers could face ‘double tax’

25 January 2022
Leaving Cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister under increasing pressure over Leaving Cert format

25 January 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hopes agreement on Northern Ireland protocol can be reached

25 January 2022
dailwed
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Bill due on working from home

25 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube