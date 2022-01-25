Concern as cross-border workers could face ‘double tax’

The Cross Border Workers Coalition has warned that cross-border workers face the possibility of a ‘double tax’ or losing the ability to work-from-home at all as a result of the relaxation of Covid-19 rules in the Republic.

The Irish Government temporarily waived the double tax requirement in March 2020, with support only being offered when home-working guidance is in place.

The Coalition fears employees could effectively lose all remote working flexibility.

Coalition Co-Chair Paul Quinn has urged Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to act now and introduce permanent, pragmatic reform to outdated tax legislation and grant cross-border workers much-needed home-working flexibility: